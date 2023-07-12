The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday following mixed trends in Asian peers as investors remain watchful of key inflation data in the US and India to be released later today.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark indices as the Nifty futures were trading 8 points, or 0.04%, lower at 19,529 level.

Market will take cues from the corporate earnings for the June quarter with the IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies to release their Q1FY24 results later during the day.

On Tuesday, the Indian equity indices ended higher led by positive global cues. The Sensex closed 273.67 points, or 0.42%, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 83.50 points, or 0.43%.

“The market now awaits the Q1 results, IT sector which kicks off today, where expectations are muted with a focus on the sustenance of margin and improvement in long-term guidance. The positivity also stems from China's anticipated stimulus to withstand economic growth and hope on the moderation in US inflation data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair believes the overall valuation for India is marginally above the long-term average, which is fair given strong earnings expectations on FY24.

On the technical front, after showing a choppy movement with weak bias in the last few sessions, Nifty bounced back on Tuesday amidst volatility. The index formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow.

“Technically, this pattern reflects an emergence of selling pressure at the highs. Presently, the Nifty is hovering within a high low range of around 19,300-19,500 levels over the last six sessions and presently tagging the upper band at 19,500 levels. The momentum is expected to strengthen only on Nifty moving beyond this range on either side," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Analysts expect Nifty to see any upside only after a decisive breakout above 19,500. While, on the downside, any level below 19,300 could lead to correction.

Nifty

The overall trend for Nifty remained bullish as it sustained above the near term moving average.

“The RSI indicated a bearish crossover, suggesting a potential decline in the market. There is a support level at 19,400/19,300, which might prevent further downside movement. On the upside, there is a resistance level at 19,550, which could potentially limit upward movement in the market," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index has been trading within a broad range of 44,500 - 45,500. The index is currently experiencing continued dominance from bears as selling pressure persists from higher levels.

“At present, the index is trading near a crucial support zone of 44,800-44,750. If this support zone is breached, it is likely to lead to further downside movement towards the 20-day moving average (20DMA), which is positioned at the 44,500-44,000 range," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

The index is facing a strong resistance zone at 45,200, which has proven difficult to surpass, he added.

In a range-bound scenario, Shah advises traders to utilize opportunities presented by both the upside and downside movements.

