Nifty predictions July 12: Decisive breakout above 19,500 may trigger upside; Bank Nifty to face resistance at 45,2003 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a tepid start for the Indian benchmark indices as the Nifty futures were trading 8 points, or 0.04%, lower at 19,529 level.
The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday following mixed trends in Asian peers as investors remain watchful of key inflation data in the US and India to be released later today.
