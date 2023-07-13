The Indian equity market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a positive trend in global peers as sentiment improved after slowing inflation in the US indicated that the Federal Reserve could soon end its monetary policy tightening.

Trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at 19,555.00 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,384.30.

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed lower, snapping their two-day winning run. The Sensex closed 224.94 points, or 0.34%, lower at 65,393.90 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,384.30, down 55.10 points, or 0.28%.

Nifty continued to remain in the narrow range for the seventh consecutive session. Bank Nifty continued to underperform as it fell for the fourth session on the trot.

“The range-bound movement in the Indian indices was influenced by the likelihood of subdued IT earnings. While optimism about moderation in US inflation supported the broad index. Further, an uptick in domestic food inflation on the back of higher mandi prices trending above MSP and muted Kharif sowing forced the investors to be cautious. Monsoon progress and the Kharif sowing trend in July are the keys to the future inflation trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the technical front, Nifty formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, indicating a lack of strength in the market. The bearish engulfing pattern indicates a potential reversal in the market.

Nifty has remained in the range of 19,300-19,500. Analysts believe any level above 19,500 would resume an uptrend, while a level below 19,300 could lead to correction.

“Positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart and present weakness could be in line with new higher bottom formation at the highs. On a move below 19,300, the market is likely to find another important support of 19,100-19,000 levels. Fresh buying interest could only emerge on a decisive move above 19,500 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities said that despite this bearish signal, the overall trend remains positive as long as the price stays above the support level at 19,300.

“It is a level (19300) where Put writers have maintained a heavy positions, meaning that if the price drops below this level, it could indicate further downward movement. Below 19,300 Nifty may fall down towards 19,000-18,900. On the upside, there is resistance at 19,500, suggesting that the price may struggle to move beyond this level. A decisive move above 19,500 might lead the writers to unwind their positions," he said.

Bank Nifty

The bears continue to dominate the market, as the index broke below the support level of 44,800, suggesting a bearish sentiment in the index.

“The next support level on the downside is located at 44,500 levels. If the index dips towards this level, it may present an opportunity for traders to initiate long positions, expecting a potential bounce from this support. On the upside, the immediate hurdle is at 45,000, where the highest open interest is observed on the call side. This level may act as resistance for the index," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

