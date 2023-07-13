Nifty predictions July 13: Can index surpass hurdle at 19,500? Support for Bank Nifty seen at 44,500 level3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-up start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading at 19,555.00 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,384.30.
The Indian equity market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a positive trend in global peers as sentiment improved after slowing inflation in the US indicated that the Federal Reserve could soon end its monetary policy tightening.
