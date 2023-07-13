“The range-bound movement in the Indian indices was influenced by the likelihood of subdued IT earnings. While optimism about moderation in US inflation supported the broad index. Further, an uptick in domestic food inflation on the back of higher mandi prices trending above MSP and muted Kharif sowing forced the investors to be cautious. Monsoon progress and the Kharif sowing trend in July are the keys to the future inflation trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

