“However, a break below this support level may open the gates for further downside towards 44,500-44,000, which coincides with the 20-day moving average (20DMA). For the index to turn bullish, it needs to surpass the level of 45,000 on a closing basis. This would indicate a potential shift in the market sentiment towards more bullishness," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.