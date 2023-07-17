The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following weakness in Asian peers after key economic data from China, while corporate earnings also dictate the sentiment.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading at 19,629 as compared to Nifty’s Friday’s close of 19,564.50.

On Friday, the Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, ended at their fresh record closing highs led by gains in shares of IT majors. Positive global cues amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes after July, also boosted domestic market sentiments.

“The controlled inflation in the US has instilled optimism among investors that a 25-bps rate hike would be adequate to stabilise the US economy. This improved prospect has contributed to the strong buying of Indian IT stocks despite muted Q1 earnings. Furthermore, the broad-based rally in the domestic market was supported by India's consecutive third month decrease in wholesale prices, along with the positive involvement of FIIs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the technical front, Nifty saw a breakout from the narrow range of 19,300-19,500 levels. The index ended above the crucial resistance of 19,500.

“Nifty formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with minor lower shadow indicating an attempt of decisive upside breakout of the narrow range movement at 19,300-19,500 levels for the last few sessions.

Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bull candle that has negated the bearish candle of last week and closed higher. Hence, a confirmation of upside breakout with follow-through upmove on Monday is likely to open more upside for the market ahead," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty

Analysts believe the Nifty index’s break above the consolidation range of 19,300-19,500 suggests increasing optimism in the market.

“The resistance at 19,500, which was heavily built by Call writers, has been surpassed on a closing basis. This breakthrough is expected to lead to a significant rally as the Call writers unwind their positions. The bullish crossover on the momentum indicator RSI reinforces the upward momentum. The Nifty may potentially reach levels around 19,700-19,720, but it's important to consider the short-term support at 19,300," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index has been facing a significant hurdle at 45,000 and the index may not see a clear directional up move as it remains below this level.

“Support is established at 44,700 on the lower end. The bullish crossover on the momentum indicator RSI suggests positive momentum. Going forward, the index may continue to consolidate with the bands of 44,500-45,000; any decisive breakout on either side may create a directional trend," De added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

