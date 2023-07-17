Nifty predictions July 17: Next upside target seen at 19,800; Support for Bank Nifty at 44,7002 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a higher start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty was trading at 19,629 as compared to Nifty’s Friday’s close of 19,564.50.
The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Monday following weakness in Asian peers after key economic data from China, while corporate earnings also dictate the sentiment.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×