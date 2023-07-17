“The controlled inflation in the US has instilled optimism among investors that a 25-bps rate hike would be adequate to stabilise the US economy. This improved prospect has contributed to the strong buying of Indian IT stocks despite muted Q1 earnings. Furthermore, the broad-based rally in the domestic market was supported by India's consecutive third month decrease in wholesale prices, along with the positive involvement of FIIs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.