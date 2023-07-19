The Indian stock market is expected to extend gains and open higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues.

Asian markets were trading mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street boosted by gains in technology and banking shares amid better than expected quarterly results from key banks.

Trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 19,809.50 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,749.25.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak into the fifth consecutive session, settling at their fresh closing peaks amid positive global cues while the dollar traded near its one-year low level.

The Sensex closed 205,21 points, or 0.31%, higher at 66,795.14 while the Nifty ended at 19,749.25, up 37.80 points, or 0.19%.

“The bulls continued to lift the market to new heights, but volatility emerged in the second half due to concerns over valuation. Rapid fall in the dollar index and a slide in the US 10-year yield is supporting liquidity in emerging markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

He believes disappointing economic growth in China and improvement in the US market outlook are drawing attention to the Indian market with the IT sector as the contra bet.

On the technical front, Nifty witnessed profit booking at higher levels and closed lower than the opening levels. It formed a high wave type pattern after a rise, hinting at some consolidation.

“A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, such patterns are called high wave type candle patterns. By nature, the formation of high waves at the hurdle/swing highs reflect high volatility and sometimes act as a reversal pattern, post confirmation," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty

Presently, Nifty is in a sharp uptrend movement in the last couple of months and has witnessed limited downward corrections in between. The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms continued as per daily timeframe chart.

Hence, any formation of a major reversal pattern is ruled out and one may expect consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, Shetty said.

According to him, the near term trend of Nifty remains up and any consolidation from here could be a buy on dips opportunity. Immediate support is placed at 19,550-19,600 levels and the upper area of 19,800-19,850 could act as a short term resistance.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index reached all-time high levels, indicating a strong upward momentum in the banking sector. The overall undertone of the index remains bullish, suggesting that the trend is likely to continue.

“Traders and investors may consider adopting a buy-on-dip approach, looking for opportunities to enter the market during price pullbacks. A key support level is observed at 45,000, which may act as a significant level of support for the index. Traders may use this level as a reference for setting their stop-loss levels or determining potential buying opportunities," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

The next major hurdle for the index, as per Shah, is placed at 46,000. If the index manages to surpass this level, it may indicate further upward momentum towards the target level of 46,400, he added.

