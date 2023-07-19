Nifty predictions July 19: Index may face resistance at 19,850; uptrend in Bank Nifty likely to continue3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices. The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 19,809.50 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,749.25.
The Indian stock market is expected to extend gains and open higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues.
