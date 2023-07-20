Nifty predictions July 20: Index to face stiff resistance at 19,850 level; deploy ‘buy on dips’ for Bank Nifty3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:58 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,840 as compared to Nifty’s Wednesday’s close of 19,833.15.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday following a weak trend in the Asian peers, despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
