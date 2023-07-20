The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note on Thursday following a weak trend in the Asian peers, despite overnight gains on Wall Street.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 19,840 as compared to Nifty’s Wednesday’s close of 19,833.15.

The Indian benchmark equity indices settled at their fresh record closing highs on Wednesday, extending their winning streak into the fifth consecutive session.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed 302.30 points, or 0.45%, higher at 67,097.44, while the Nifty50 ended at 19,833.15, up 83.90 points, or 0.42%.

“Despite the current high levels, domestic investors have hardly lost confidence in the Indian economy. It is experiencing a broad based rally strengthened by encouraging domestic macroeconomic data and sustained inflows from FIIs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Additionally, the global market is providing comfort to the rally, in anticipation of moderation in global inflation, he added.

On the technical front, Nifty formed a small positive candle at the highs with minor upper and lower shadows, as per daily time frame chart.

“Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of a high wave type candle pattern at the highs, which is the second similar pattern in the last two sessions. This market action indicates a stiff resistance zone for the Nifty at 19,850 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Minor negative patterns are not getting confirmed at the highs/hurdles and there is an absence of any reasonable downward corrections from the resistances. This is a positive indication, he added, saying that the underlying uptrend of Nifty remains intact.

Nifty

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, the market trend remains positive as the Nifty index stays above the moving average. Support is found at 19,700, while resistance is expected between 18,900 and 20,000 levels.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index experienced buying interest from lower levels, indicating that bulls are active in the market. The index has managed to hold the support zone between 45,300 and 45,200, which is a positive sign for the buyers.

“The immediate resistance on the upside is situated at 45,800. If the index manages to sustain above this level, it is likely to open up further upside potential towards 46,000 and 46,300 levels. The overall undertone of the Bank Nifty index remains bullish, suggesting that the prevailing trend is in favor of the bulls," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Given this bullish sentiment, Shah recommends adopting a “buy on dip" approach. This means investors should consider buying when there is a temporary decline or pullback in the index's price, as the overall trend is expected to remain positive.

