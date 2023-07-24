Nifty predictions July 24: Index may find support at 19,700; Bank Nifty likely to see upside momentum above 46,4002 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty suggests a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading lower at 19,730 as compared to the Nifty’s Friday’s close of 19,745.
The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautious note on Monday following a mixed trend in Asian peers.
