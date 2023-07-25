The Indian equity indices are expected to open on a higher note on Tuesday tracking Asian markets that were largely higher following a rally on Wall Street.

The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,713 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,672.35.

The Nifty index witnessed a bout of profit booking in the previous session after mixed Q1 results from some companies and fell for the second consecutive session.

As the results season is peaking, traders may have started unwinding their long positions, pressurising the Nifty. The index formed a negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow.

“Technically, this pattern indicates short term weakness in the market with sell on rise opportunity. Nifty is currently placed at the immediate support of 10 day EMA at 19,650 levels and the important lower support of 20 day EMA is placed around 19,450 levels. The said 20 day EMA has been holding since past three months and has offered support for Nifty to witness upside bounces from it in the past," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact as per daily chart and present weakness could be in line with the new higher bottom of the sequence. Still there is no confirmation of any bottom reversal forming at the lows, Shetti added saying that the short term trend of Nifty remains weak.

Nifty

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities said that the bears currently had the upper hand in the market, and the index was facing strong resistance at the 19,800 level, where aggressive call writing was observed.

“This resistance zone has become a significant hurdle for the bulls. If the index sustains below the 19,700 level, it may lead to further downside movement towards the support zone of 19,600-19,550, where the next support level is visible," Shah said..

Given the current market conditions and volatility, Shah advised traders to be cautious and utilize both the resistance and support levels to make trading decisions.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty index is experiencing a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears, resulting in a sideways movement.

“The option data indicates that call writers and put writers are actively participating at the 46,000 strike price. This suggests that market participants are uncertain about the direction of the index, leading to a potential sideways momentum. If the index sustains below the 46,200 mark, it may open the way for further downside movement towards the support zone of 45,700-45,000," Shah said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

