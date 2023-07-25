Nifty predictions July 25: Immediate support for Nifty seen at 10-DEMA of 19,650

“Technically, this pattern indicates short term weakness in the market with sell on rise opportunity. Nifty is currently placed at the immediate support of 10 day EMA at 19,650 levels and the important lower support of 20 day EMA is placed around 19,450 levels. The said 20 day EMA has been holding since past three months and has offered support for Nifty to witness upside bounces from it in the past," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.