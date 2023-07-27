Nifty predictions July 27: Index may face resistance at 19,880; Bank Nifty in consolidation phase2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:52 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading higher at around 19,850 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,778.30.
The Indian equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), in line with expectations.
