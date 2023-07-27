The Indian equity indices are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday following gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), in line with expectations.

The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading higher at around 19,850 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,778.30.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended over half a percent higher each. The Sensex closed 351.49 points, or 0.53%, higher at 66,707.20, while the Nifty50 ended with a gain of 97.70 points, or 0.50%, at 19,778.30.

The Bank Nifty witnessed a relative underperformance for most part of the day, but it recovered gradually towards the end and managed to close above the 46,000 mark.

The broader markets continued to witness buying interest. The Nifty Midcap index managed to end at record high.

“The buying interest in the broader markets hints at a continuation of the uptrend and thus, traders should look for stock specific opportunities and trade with the trend," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

Nifty

On the daily charts, Nifty formed a bullish candlestick with a small upper shadow.

“Nifty has seen a minor correction in the last few sessions and has done with the minimum retracement of the previous upmove. The retracement support is placed in the range of 19,700-19,600 from the index has seen a pullback for now. Now till this support is intact, the index could either see some time correction or resume its uptrend to surpass the recent high," Jain said.

Derivatives data show FII’s have long positions in the index futures segment. The options data hints at support at 19,700 for the expiry day while open interest data is scattered in 19,800 - 20,000 call options.

According to Jain, Nifty’s intraday support is placed at 19,720, followed by 19,660 levels. The index may face resistance at 19,880, followed by 19,930.

“The daily chart indicated a downward consolidation breakout, suggesting potential downward momentum. The RSI confirmed this sentiment with a bearish crossover," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Key support for Nifty was identified at 19,700, while resistance levels were observed at 19,900 - 20,000, providing crucial reference points for traders and investors, he added.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty Index is currently in a consolidation phase, displaying a lack of significant movements. The index has established a support level at 45,600 and a resistance level at 46,400.

“A break above the resistance or below the support on a closing basis could potentially lead to a decisive directional move in the index," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.