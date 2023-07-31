Nifty predictions July 31: Index likely to consolidate; Bank Nifty may find crucial support at 45,250 level2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:50 AM IST
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading flat at around 19,796.50 level as compared to Nifty’s Friday’s close of 19,646.05.
The Indian benchmark equity indices are expected to open higher on Monday following positive cues from global markets.
