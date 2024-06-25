Nifty projected to reach 25,200 by December, says ICICI Securities; here are top stock picks
Nifty could reach 25,200 by December 2024, with strong support at the 22,200 level, keeping in mind the historical market trend in election years, according to brokerage firm ICICI Securities.
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities says that Nifty could reach 25,200 by December 2024, with strong support at the 22,200 level, keeping in mind the historical market trend in election years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started