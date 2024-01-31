Nifty PSU Bank advances for 5th straight day; 11 stocks including BoB, SBI, PNB end in the green
Indian state-run banks continued their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, with 11 out of 12 constituents of Nifty PSU Bank index finishing today's trade in the positive territory.
Indian state-run banks continued their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, with 11 out of 12 constituents of Nifty PSU Bank index finishing today's trade in the positive territory. Consequently, Nifty PSU Bank reached a fresh all-time high of 6,310 points, concluding the session with a gain of 2.27% at 6,271 points.
