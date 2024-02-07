Nifty PSU Bank climbs nearly 3%; IOB, UCO Bank, Canara Bank among top gainers
The Nifty PSU Bank index finished today's session with a gain of nearly 3% to 6,743 points, with 11 out of 12 constituents of the index finishing today's trade in positive territory. The index also touched another record high of 6,788 points.
State-run Indian banks saw a significant uptick in today's trading session, leading up to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement on February 8, where the RBI is expected to maintain the status quo for the sixth time in a row.
