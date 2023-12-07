Nifty PSU Bank extends gains for the 5th straight session; IOB top gainer
Shares of Punjab National Bank hit a 52-week high of ₹87.2 apiece. From the March 2023 low of ₹44.1 apiece, the stock has gained 97.73% to date. With a year-to-date return of 53.76%, the stock secured the third position among the top-performing stocks in the index.
Sustaining its bullish trend for the fifth successive trading session, the Nifty PSU Bank index saw a notable 0.83% surge in today's trade (Thursday), achieving a historic peak at 5,487 points. Out of the 12 index constituents, seven closed positively.
