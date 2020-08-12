Nifty PSU Bank gains 4% on report govt may extend 'ratna' title to some lenders

According to media reports, the government is considering extending the 'ratna' title to state-owned lenders like State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda. As per government rules, a public sector enterprise can be awarded 'ratna' title to give them financial autonomy. Currently, there are four categories of 'PSU ratna' in India-- miniratna-II, miniratna-I, navratna and maharatna.