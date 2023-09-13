Nifty PSU Bank hits 52-week high, up over 10% in September; BoB, PNB, SBI among top picks by analysts2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 05:51 PM IST
PSU bank shares have climbed more than 10 per cent so far in September alone, pushing its sectoral index to multi-year highs.
The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, September 13, jumping over 4 per cent to 4,948.55 by the end of the session. PSU bank shares have climbed more than 10 per cent so far in September alone, pushing its sectoral index to multi-year highs. The 12-pack index of public sector undertaking (PSU) bank shares is trading with gains led by Punjab National Bank, rallying as high as 9 per cent today.
