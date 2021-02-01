Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 6% as govt allots 20k crore for recapitalization

Mumbai: Shares of public sector banks were in focus on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget for 2021-22, announced a capital infusion of ₹20,000 crore in state-owned banks for the financial year 2021-2022.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index gained over 6% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Nifty gained 4%.

SBI rose 8%, Bank of India gained 6.6%, Bank of Baroda 5.7%, Canara Bank 5.5%, Indian Bank 5%, Central Bank of India 4.4%, Indian Overseas Bank 2.8%, Punjab National Bank 2.5%,Bank of Maharashtra 2.34%, Union Bank of India 1.8%and UCO Bank 1.2%.

The finance minister also proposed to divest two PSU banks and one general insurance company in FY22.

“Other than IDBI Bank, two other PSBs and one general insurance company to be divested in FY22. Required legislative amendment to be introduced during current session along with amendment to enable IPO of Life Insurance Corporation," she said.

Privatisation of Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra will require an amendment to Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer) Act of 1970.

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government had in May said that there would be a maximum of four PSUs in strategic sectors and that state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised.

Banks require capital to meet the mandatory reserve requirements laid out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), make provisions for bad loans and kick-start the lending cycle when demand revives in the economy.

In the last union budget, the finance minister didn’t allocate any fresh capital for PSBs. The government has infused ₹3.5 trillion capital in PSBs and asked banks to move to the capital market for fund-raising purposes.

