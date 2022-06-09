Nifty PSU Bank index is in a sweet spot. Time to buy?1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
- Charts and other technical indicators are suggesting that PSU bank stocks could move up in the short term.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has corrected ~20% from the highs of 2,989, touched in April 2022.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has corrected ~20% from the highs of 2,989, touched in April 2022.
There have been a series of 20% falls and rise in the last 6 months.
There have been a series of 20% falls and rise in the last 6 months.
So, will history repeat itself? Is the PSU Bank index headed for some gains?
As can be seen from the chart above, the bulls came to rescue at ~20% fall and this is the third time the bulls are grabbing the opportunity.
The consolidation and reversal in the recent momentum confirms that history is repeating.
The breakout, retest and bullish momentum further indicate the recent low of 2,391 can be the short-term bottom for index.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in the below panel confirms the bottom as the positive crossover of averages and histogram trending above integer line is the sign of bullish tone.
Bulls should accumulate PSU Bank stocks for the short-term.
Considering the previous rise, 2,800-2,900 can be on cards in the coming months.
At present, the Nifty PSU Bank index is trading at 2,565 level, down 0.8%.
Yesterday, I also shared an update on the Bank Nifty index and how there’s an opportunity for traders.
I’ll share more on his trend on my Telegram group. If you're interested in being part of my charting journey as I share how to create wealth from profitable trade setups, join my telegram channel – Fast Profits Daily.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com