Nifty PSU Bank index to catch up with broader market and the Nifty Bank index

This year, though, the Nifty Bank index underperformed the broader market due to covid-19 and the moratorium on loans. The lockdown meant to contain the pandemic also impacted bank loan collections and PSU banks were hit harder than others. That can be seen in the 27% loss in the Nifty PSU Bank index in 2020, compared to a 5% drop in the Bank Nifty index, and the 11% gain in the Nifty 50.