Nifty PSU Bank plunges 6% in a week, six stocks including PNB, Canara Bank tumble by over 9%; what's causing the fall?
Stocks like Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank experienced the most substantial drops in a week, losing 12% and 11.4% of their value, respectively. Other stocks, including those of the Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and UCO Bank, also witnessed declines of over 9%.
Indian stocks have been under tremendous selling pressure over the last few sessions, evaporating investors' wealth at an alarming rate. According to market experts, this downturn was on the back of elevated valuations, significant FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) selling, a hawkish US Fed, and uncertainty around the country's ongoing elections.
