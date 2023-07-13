Nifty PSU Bank sheds nearly 3% ahead of Q1 earnings; Bank of Maharashtra, PSB, PNB top bears3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Nifty 50 traded flat as sharp selling in Nifty PSU Banks dragged performance. All public sector banking stocks traded in the red ahead of Q1 earnings. Next week, Central Bank of India will announce Q1 on July 17, followed by Bank of Maharashtra on July 19, and Union Bank of India on July 20.
Nifty 50 traded on a flat note on Thursday as sharp selling in Nifty PSU Banks dragged the performance. All public sector banking stocks traded in the red. The cautious tone comes ahead of Q1 earnings for FY24 with the Central Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra lined up for next week. Some brokerages mention that commentary around Ind-AS implementation will be key monitorable for PSU banks in Q1.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×