Nifty PSU Bank soars on Modi wave, hits historic high with over 5% surge as exit polls hint at decisive victory
PSU stocks, especially banking, surged as exit polls projected a BJP victory. Nifty PSU bank index climbed 5.30%, reaching a record high. Major PSBs like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, and SBI saw significant gains.
PSU stocks skyrocketed sharply in today's session, especially the PSU banking stocks, which touched a new record high as investors' optimism soared as exit polls, which were released after the final phase of elections on Saturday, projected a resounding victory for the ruling BJP.
