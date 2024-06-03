PSU stocks skyrocketed sharply in today's session, especially the PSU banking stocks, which touched a new record high as investors' optimism soared as exit polls, which were released after the final phase of elections on Saturday, projected a resounding victory for the ruling BJP.

This wave of positivity propelled PSU banking stocks to touch new record highs. With expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term, markets experienced a bullish trend, reflecting confidence in the government's leadership and its impact on the financial landscape.

In today's trading session, the Nifty PSU bank index witnessed a remarkable surge, climbing 5.30% to reach an all-time high of 7784 points. All 12 constituents of the index displayed positive momentum, with Bank of Baroda leading the charge with a notable gain of 7%, followed closely by Bank of India with a rally of 4.7% and SBI with a solid 5% increase.

Additionally, stocks such as Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Central Bank of India all posted gains ranging between 3% and 4.9%.

The majority of exit polls indicated that the BJP-led NDA alliance will comfortably secure between 350 and 390 seats of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament.

A party or coalition needs 272 seats in parliament to form a government. The BJP-led coalition, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will cross this target, according to exit polls, which forecast it being close to taking about two-thirds of the seats.

The expectation that the BJP will come to power in the Lok Sabha elections was strengthened by its victory in three key state elections out of four in December. Analysts have previously indicated that if the BJP is sworn into power, the continuation of economic reforms in India will be a positive factor for the country's financial markets.

In recent years, the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) has experienced a remarkable transformation. After recording unprecedented losses of Rs. 85,390 crore in FY’18, PSBs have achieved a record profit of Rs. 1.4 lakh crore in FY’24. The net profits of PSBs have more than quadrupled over the last three years.

Key drivers of this turnaround include significant treasury gains, a substantial reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs), and lower provisioning, which have collectively strengthened their balance sheets. Additionally, PSBs have witnessed robust revenue growth, supported by a decade-high credit growth rate of 16.1% in FY’24.

As of 2024, public-sector banks are in their strongest position in decades. They are demonstrating robust performance across all fundamental pillars: business growth, asset quality, profitability, and capital adequacy.

Business growth is reported in double digits, gross NPAs are at a decadal low of below 3%, profitability is at an all-time high, and all banks are well capitalised, exceeding regulatory requirements, according to the analysts.

Looking at the benchmark indices, both the Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex surged to unprecedented levels in today's trade. The Nifty 50 soared by 3.58% to set a fresh all-time high of 23,338 points, while the Sensex witnessed a remarkable gain of 3.75%, reaching a new lifetime peak of 76,738 points.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

