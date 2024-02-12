Nifty PSU Bank tumbles over 4.4% to record worst intraday drop in a year; here's how PNB, BOI, SBI and others performed
Public sector bank stocks witnessed sharp sell-off as investors engaged in profit booking. All 12 constituents of the index closed in the red, with five experiencing declines of over 9%.
Public sector bank stocks witnessed a sharp sell-off in today's trading session as investors engaged in profit booking. All 12 constituents of the index closed in the red, with five of them experiencing declines of over 9%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started