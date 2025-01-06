Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nifty PSU Bank tumbles over 4% to 6-week low amid weak Q3 business updates; Union Bank of India top laggard

Nifty PSU Bank tumbles over 4% to 6-week low amid weak Q3 business updates; Union Bank of India top laggard

A Ksheerasagar

Indian PSU banking stocks fell sharply on January 6 after disappointing December quarter updates, with all 12 Nifty PSU Bank index stocks in the red. Union Bank led the losses, dropping 8%, while the index itself saw a 4.30% decline, marking a 7-week low.

All 12 constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index traded in negative territory in the late afternoon session.

Indian PSU banking stocks were hammered by investors in today's session, January 6, as the business updates for the December-ending quarter released by state lenders over the weekend failed to cheer market sentiment, leading to a sharp decline across all major counters.

All 12 constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank index traded in negative territory in the late afternoon session, with Union Bank of India emerging as the top loser, dropping 8%. It was followed by other banking stocks, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, and Central Bank of India, all trading with losses ranging between 4% and 6%.

As a result, the Nifty PSU Bank index declined 4.30% to hit a 6-week low of 6,334. This marks the biggest intraday drop for the index since June 4, when it plunged 15.14%.

Union Bank of India lags among state-owned peers

Union Bank’s December quarter business updates were the poorest among state-owned lenders who released the updates last week. The bank reported that its deposits grew by only 3.8% year-on-year for the December quarter, reaching 12.16 lakh crore, while advances grew by 5.9% to 9.49 lakh crore.

On a sequential basis, deposits declined by 2%, while advances increased by 2.1%. Among other banks, the Bank of Baroda reported a 9.23% growth in domestic deposits and an 11.82% rise in global deposits, reaching 13.92 lakh crore. On the advances front, the bank posted an 11.76% increase in domestic advances and an 11.65% growth in global advances in Q3FY25, amounting to 11.71 lakh crore.

UCO Bank reported a 16.20% year-on-year growth in total advances, which rose to 2.08 lakh crore, driven by an 18.83% growth in domestic advances that reached 1.83 lakh crore. Deposits jumped 9.37% during the quarter to 2.80 lakh crore, with domestic deposits rising by 7.29% to 2.65 lakh crore.

On the other hand, Bank of India reported double-digit growth in gross advances, which increased by 15.31% year-on-year to 6.51 lakh crore in Q3 FY25, compared to 5.65 lakh crore in Q3 FY24.

The bank’s total deposits grew by 12.29% year-on-year to 7.94 lakh crore in Q3 FY25. The total business of the bank improved by 13.63% year-on-year, reaching 14.46 lakh crore, compared to 12.72 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.