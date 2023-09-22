Nifty PSU Bank up over 2% on JP Morgan's India bond inclusion; Canara Bank, Union Bank shares touch 52-week high2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 2% on Friday's trading session after JP Morgan decided to include Indian government bonds in its widely watched emerging-market debt index. Shares of Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank , Union Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda gained 4% to 5% on Friday's session. Canara Bank share price and Union Bank of India shares touched new 52-week high today, while State Bank of India shares were trading close to their 52-week high.
