Nifty 50 companies might defy global volatility and post a nearly 23% year-on-year rise in net profit in the September quarter of this fiscal year (Q2FY27), according to major domestic brokerage estimates. This would mark the strongest earnings growth for India’s blue-chip companies in four quarters, even as analysts expect momentum to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year amid rising cost pressures.
Nifty 50 earnings may surge in Q2, but the road ahead is rocky
SummaryMetals, banks and consumer-facing companies are expected to lead the Nifty 50’s net profit growth, but a delayed crude oil shock and limited pricing power could put FY27 earnings estimates at risk.
Nifty 50 companies might defy global volatility and post a nearly 23% year-on-year rise in net profit in the September quarter of this fiscal year (Q2FY27), according to major domestic brokerage estimates. This would mark the strongest earnings growth for India’s blue-chip companies in four quarters, even as analysts expect momentum to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year amid rising cost pressures.
About the Author
Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.
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