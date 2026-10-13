Nifty 50 earnings may surge in Q2, but the road ahead is rocky

Nifty 50 companies might defy global volatility and post a nearly 23% year-on-year rise in net profit in the September quarter of this fiscal year (Q2FY27), according to major domestic brokerage estimates. This would mark the strongest earnings growth for India’s blue-chip companies in four quarters, even as analysts expect momentum to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year amid rising cost pressures.
Nifty 50 companies might defy global volatility and post a nearly 23% year-on-year rise in net profit in the September quarter of this fiscal year (Q2FY27), according to major domestic brokerage estimates. This would mark the strongest earnings growth for India’s blue-chip companies in four quarters, even as analysts expect momentum to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year amid rising cost pressures.
Lower crude prices in July and August benefited corporations, particularly oil marketing companies, whose losses are expected to narrow from the June quarter, Elara Securities said in a recent report. Brent crude averaged below $90 a barrel during the two months before surging to $109 in September. “The full cost impact may reach P&Ls (income statement) only in Q3,” the brokerage said.
A tougher test
Brokerages broadly expect metals and mining, banks, consumer durables and export-oriented auto companies to lead the Q2FY27 earnings season, supported by rising global commodity prices, resilient domestic discretionary demand and a recovery in two-wheeler exports to Latin America, Africa and Asia. However, a low base is also likely to amplify the growth figures, as profit growth was sluggish in last year’s September quarter, noted Nuvama Institutional Equities.
“The benefit of the base effect should not be mistaken for a broad-based acceleration in underlying profitability,” said Feroze Azeez, joint CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth.
Analysts warned that rising raw material costs could squeeze profitability in fast-moving consumer goods, passenger vehicles, cement, and chemicals, as companies struggle to fully pass on these costs without hurting demand or losing market share to competitors.
“Q2 is likely to be a more demanding earnings test than Q1, as the initial recovery in revenue growth increasingly encounters higher input costs and tougher operating conditions,” an Axis Direct report noted.
Caution ahead
Markets will track management commentary on whether companies can undertake calibrated price hikes to protect margins or absorb higher costs to sustain volumes, said Axis Direct. A failure to pass on persistent cost inflation could trigger earnings downgrades, particularly for richly valued companies, the brokerage said.
However, Aziz of Anand Rathi Wealth noted that urban demand is still relatively resilient, driven by premiumisation, new product launches, easy credit and value-oriented offerings. This could sustain festive demand for automobiles, electronics and jewellery, allowing companies in these segments to pass on higher costs to consumers, he said. But rural demand remains a key concern for him, with rainfall uncertainty and depleted reservoir levels in parts of southern India threatening farm activity and rural consumption recovery.
With volumes holding up, the extent to which companies can implement and sustain price hikes in Q3 will determine how much of FY27 earnings estimates can be preserved, Elara Securities noted.
Most brokerages still expect net profit of Nifty 50 companies to grow 14-15% year-on-year in FY27. Elara Securities is among the few that have revised its growth expectations down to 11%, citing a challenging second half ahead.