Nifty rallies 15% in FY24 so far, on track to hit 20,000-mark led by Q1 earnings, FII momentum3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Nifty has rallied by 15 per cent since the beginning of current fiscal (April 1, 2023) and four per cent month till date - set to touch the 20,000-mark in tomorrow session, according to market analysts.
Domestic markets continued its winning streak for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday, July 20, driven by banking, oil & gas, and healthcare stocks. The sentiment remains upbeat due to the the momentum led by first quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) and foreign capital inflow on India's healthy macroeconomic outlook even amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×