The IT major's sharp downward revision of its FY24 revenue guidance seems to have disappointed the market as the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of the company suffered massive losses in the pre-market session on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Infosys ADR fell almost 9 per cent to $16.20 in the pre-market session on NYSE. Due to this, market observers reckon that Nifty IT is likely to sink in the next session.