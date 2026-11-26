Bears and bulls are slugging it out around the 26000 Nifty call option strike expiring on 29 December. A breach of this level, holding for two to three trading sessions, could pave the way for the benchmark index to catapult to a fresh record high.
Bears and bulls are slugging it out around the 26000 Nifty call option strike expiring on 29 December. A breach of this level, holding for two to three trading sessions, could pave the way for the benchmark index to catapult to a fresh record high.
The Nifty has gained 12% this month to 25,819.25 as of Wednesday's close. It was 0.4% higher at 25,916.70 around 12.30 pm on Thursday.
The Nifty has gained 12% this month to 25,819.25 as of Wednesday's close. It was 0.4% higher at 25,916.70 around 12.30 pm on Thursday.
“The momentum suggests the market could hit a new high next month, surpassing 26000-26100, but we are waiting for Thursday-Friday end-of-day data, which could strengthen our belief,” said Shai Coelho, founder of Vtrender, an online charting firm.
26000 December call
The 26,000 call option expiring on 29 December has attracted attention because its volume-weighted average price – the level at which maximum Nifty shares have been transacted – is ₹436 per share. One Nifty options contract comprises 65 shares.
This means the breakeven price for the seller of the call is 26436, above the 26373.2 record high that Nifty hit on 5 January. Breakeven implies neither profit nor loss.
Beyond this breakeven level, call sellers could face unlimited losses. This would force them to close out their positions around 26150-26200, strengthening the rally, said Coelho.
A call seller’s maximum profit is limited to the premium paid by the call buyer – in this case ₹436. The potential loss of a call seller, however, is unlimited.
Strong momentum
Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus Securities, said, "The momentum is strong, thanks to heavy institutional buying, and I expect a new high before the year-end," Shah said.
The biggest call sellers on indices like Nifty and Bank Nifty on a cumulative net basis are foreign portfolio investors, as per NSE data.
Their net sales as of Wednesday stood at 122,123 contracts. The biggest net buyers were retail and HNI clients, at 67,627 contracts.
The other buyers were proprietary traders and mutual fund-led domestic institutional investors, per NSE data .
The price of the 26000 call expiring on 29 December surged by 70% on Wednesday to ₹436 a share, showing the demand for the call.
Meanwhile, the market rally has been driven by foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows worth ₹1.33 trillion this month, after they sold a record ₹3.63 trillion in the calendar through October. The flip was due to a reversal in the artificial intelligence-led global technology trade and a decline in crude oil prices.
The Nasdaq has fallen 7% this month, while the Nifty has gained 12% through Wednesday. Brent crude has declined 21% to $90.64 a barrel amid peace negotiations between the US and Iran.
FPI inflows and the fall in oil prices have also supported the rupee, which appreciated nearly 3% to 92.23 over the same period against the dollar through Wednesday, according to investing.com.