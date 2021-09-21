Nifty realty index gives 10-year breakout. Experts recommend these stocks to buy

Speaking on the reason for being highly bullish on real estate stock; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Technically, the Nifty realty index is witnessing a fresh breakout after 10 years of consolidation paving way for a fresh bull run in real estate stocks. This is good news for real estate stocks as market is already bullish on the Indian realty sector as they are showing strong growth momentum on the back of low interest rates, supportive government policies, and consolidation in the industry due to RERA, and growth in the technology space."