Nifty Realty index hits 10-year high; Prestige Estates, Sobha, DLF lead rally
The Nifty Realty index jumped 41% so far this year, reaching its highest level in the past 15 years during today's session. Analysts believe that the RBI's decision to to keep interest rates unchanged gave real estate and the auto industry a boost.
