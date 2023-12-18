Nifty Realty index soars 77% in 2023 so far amid residential sales boom; Prestige Estates, Brigade, DLF top gainers
Among the 10 real estate stocks in the Nifty Realty index, Prestige Estate Projects shares have jumped 146% year-to-date (YTD), while Brigade Enterprises and DLF shares have risen over 86% each.
The real estate stocks have seen a stellar performance in 2023 with the Nifty Realty index surging around 77% so far this year amid strong sectoral tailwinds such as strong demand and rise in property prices.
