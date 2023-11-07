Nifty Realty index up 49% this year; does the realty sector have more steam left?
The Nifty Realty index is up 49% this year, outperforming the Nifty 50. Realty stocks have gained due to high sales momentum and the strong economic recovery. Experts predict that the momentum will continue for the next few years.
Real estate company stocks have been doing really well this year. The Nifty Realty index is up 49 per cent this year so far, significantly outperforming the equity benchmark Nifty 50 which has gained just 7 per cent in the same period.
