Most realty stocks jumped to sharp gains in morning trade on Thursday, January 4, giving a strong boost to their sectoral index Nifty Realty.

The Nifty Realty index jumped almost 6 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of 832.70 on Thursday morning. Around 10:40 am, the index was 5.55 per cent up at 831.75 with all 10 components in the green.

Shares of Sobha, Brigade Enterprises and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) jumped between 7 to 19 per cent and traded among the top gainers in the index at that time. Shares of DLF, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty jumped over 5 per cent.

Amidst a generally positive market sentiment and widespread upward movements across various sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index notably stood out Thursday morning, demonstrating remarkable outperformance compared to its counterparts on the NSE.

The realty index has been on a strong uptrend in the last one year. The Nifty Realty index has jumped about 94 per cent in the last one year with stocks such as Prestige Estates Projects and Sobha surging almost 180 per cent and 120 per cent respectively.

Industry analysts are of the opinion that the resurgence in property prices along with an increase in yields has rendered investment in residential properties highly appealing.

This heightened attractiveness has consequently fueled sustained demand within the sector. Additionally, robust macroeconomic conditions and a favourable industry landscape are anticipated to pave the way for a prolonged upcycle, spanning multiple years, within the sector.

"The surge in the Nifty Realty rally is primarily driven by significant profits in real estate companies. These enterprises have achieved unprecedented residential sales bookings, alleviating apprehensions about the potential negative effects of increasing mortgage rates on demand. Moreover, real estate firms are poised for substantial project launches in the second half of the fiscal year 2023-24 (H2FY24)," said Anil Rego, CEO and Fund Manager at Right Horizon, PMS.

Forecasts of robust economic expansion coupled with potential interest rate reductions are poised to provide an added boost to the real estate sector. Projections indicate a 7 per cent expected GDP growth for the entire fiscal year. Analysts in the industry foresee that this growth trajectory will sustain the momentum in home loan uptake over the forthcoming 12-18 months, consequently stimulating demand, particularly in the affordable housing segment.

As Mint reported earlier, the New Year 2024 outlook appears bright in the backdrop of rate cut hopes -- probably happening by mid-year -- and a strong GDP growth outlook.

So far, FY24 has been a strong year for financial services as consumer demand has been robust. With high home sales and booming construction activities across tier-2 and 3 cities and rural India, the demand for home loans, including affordable housing loans, is expected to jump in FY25. Stellar GDP growth, overall buoyancy in the market, and the stability in RBI's policy rates are contributing to this optimism.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

