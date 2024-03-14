Nifty Realty surged 114% in last 1 year; will the trend continue?
The Nifty Realty index soared 114 percent in the last 1 year as against an around 30 percent jump in benchmark Nifty. Meanwhile, in 2024 YTD (year-to-date) as well, the realty index has outperformed the benchmark. The index rose 5.5 percent versus a 2 percent gain in Nifty.
In the last year, there has been a remarkable surge in the real estate market, evidenced by a staggering multibagger return in the realty index. This impressive uptrend can be primarily attributed to robust pre-sales figures reported by realty firms. The buoyancy in stock prices of real estate companies can be attributed to several factors, including announcements of upcoming projects, promising pre-sales figures, and expansions into new markets undertaken by these firms.
