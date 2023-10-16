Nifty Realty up 42% this year so far; DLF, Prestige Estate jump over 50%; can realty stocks rise further?
Realty stocks are expected to rise further with a return to office and lower interest rates.
Realty stocks have been witnessing healthy gains this year so far thanks to strong demand and healthy earnings. Foreign capital inflow into the sector is also a reason behind the rise in realty stocks.
