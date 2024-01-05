Nifty Realty up for 2nd day as Phoenix Mills, Macrotech Developers, others see sharp gains; what's fueling the rally?
The Indian residential estate market recovered sharply in 2023 due to various factors, such as a pause in rate hikes, a drop in key building material prices, increased buyer interest, and rising rental costs.
Shares of Indian real estate companies continued their upward trajectory for the second consecutive session today, building on the momentum from the previous day's sharp rally. In the last trading session, the Nifty Realty index jumped 6.76%, recording its best intraday gain since October 2021.
