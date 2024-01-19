Nifty Realty vs Nifty Energy: Which index should one bet on ahead of Budget 2024?
With the Budget in mind, let's find out between Nifty Realty and Nifty Energy, which sector should investors pick. The Budget will be announced on February 1, 2024. Since the general elections will be held in May, this will be the Interim Budget and a new Budget will be presented in July.
The Nifty50 and Sensex, India's key stock market indices, faced a third consecutive session of losses on January 18. Over the three sessions, both indices experienced a 3 percent decline. The market downturn was attributed to increasing US bond yields, driven by strong economic data in the US. This raised concerns about potential delays in interest rate cuts. Additionally, the market benchmarks were negatively influenced by significant losses in the shares of HDFC Bank, a heavyweight in the market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started