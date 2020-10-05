Nifty reclaims 11,500, courtesy TCS. Key levels to watch now

Indian stock markets ended higher today led by strong gains in TCS and select banking stocks. The market capitalisation of TCS today touched ₹10 trillion on share buyback plans and banking stocks gained after the government said it would waive interest levies on some loans under moratorium. The Nifty ended 0.76% higher at 11,503.35 and the Sensex gained 0.71% to close at 38,973.70.

IT heavyweight TCS said it would consider a share buyback later in the week when it reports results, sending its shares up as much as 8.1% to a record high of ₹2,728.

The Nifty IT index rose 3.47%. Shares in TCS, Wipro Ltd and Infosys Ltd were among the top percentage gainers on the blue-chip Nifty 50.

"Global stocks moved higher today following reports that President Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day and hopes that US lawmakers could strike a deal on new measures to stimulate the economy. Our markets opened higher but traders chose to take profits in select stocks ahead of the results season that will begin this week. Markets remain sensitive to news on Trump’s wellbeing. Nifty could face resistance at 11586 in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The government had told the Supreme Court it would waive the compounding interest component on loans up to ₹2 crore under a COVID-19 support plan, a legal filing showed. The Supreme court will have its next hearing on the interest waiver case on October 13.

The NSE Bank index ended 0.56% higher, with shares of IndusInd Bank rising as much as 6.5% and Canara Bank Ltd shares closing 0.6% higher.

What analysts said on today's market performance:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets started the week on optimistic note led by supportive global cues. The news reports that the US President is recovering well, aided market sentiments. After a strong opening, the Nifty index witnessed some profit-taking at higher levels but managed to end the session with gains of 0.8%, to close at 11,503 levels. The broader markets underperformed wherein Midcap ended almost unchanged and Smallcap ended with gains of 0.4%. Markets are closely following global events and the upcoming earnings season would further add to the volatility. We suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and giving preferring to index majors. Nifty has next hurdle at 11,600."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"Nifty became a little cautious at the day high and did not go back to claim that figure of 11575-11580. However, the trend remains positive. We can expect to achieve the levels of 11600 and then 11800. We are in bullish territory until 11300 holds. Hence, a buy on dips strategy can be considered."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Indian indices had a very positive start taking cues from the global market and in anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict of the compounding of loans during the moratorium period. Gains came off when the decision was deferred to next week, this delay is unlikely to change the framework for small borrowers and the banking sector as the government & RBI is expected to maintain the buoyancy of the matter. In the near-term, the market is expected to maintain its optimism based on Trump’s recovery, development of stimulus in US & India, upcoming Q2FY21 results in India and Supreme Court final verdict." (With Agency Inputs)

