Nifty reclaims 11,500, courtesy TCS. Key levels to watch now

"Indian indices had a very positive start taking cues from the global market and in anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict of the compounding of loans during the moratorium period. Gains came off when the decision was deferred to next week, this delay is unlikely to change the framework for small borrowers and the banking sector as the government & RBI is expected to maintain the buoyancy of the matter. In the near-term, the market is expected to maintain its optimism based on Trump’s recovery, development of stimulus in US & India, upcoming Q2FY21 results in India and Supreme Court final verdict." (With Agency Inputs)