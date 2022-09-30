Nifty reclaims 200 simple moving average at 16,983 post RBI policy

“With RBI data indicating strong credit growth, currently at a multi-year high, we believe most banks, especially those with a higher share of the floating rate will be better placed in the rising interest rate environment," said Naveen Kulkarni, CIO, Axis Securities. “However, the lagging deposit growth remains a cause of concern. While India is in a better place than its global peers, with domestic indicators showing continuous improvement, global factors such as ECB and Fed’s indication of steeper rate hikes in the coming policies will continue to force RBI to front load interest rates in the coming MPC meetings."