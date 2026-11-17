Indian stocks rose above their pre-war high intraday on Tuesday, extending a month of gains that has made local equities Asia’s best performers and recouped the losses caused by the US-Iran war, with analysts seeing further room for gains.



The Nifty 50 moved past its pre-conflict level, with Tuesday’s intraday high of 25,501.35 surpassing the 27 February high of 25,476. The Sensex also crossed its intraday high of 82,246.17, closing at 82,532.19 on Tuesday. The Nifty rose 0.4% to end at 25,387.40, while the Sensex gained 0.5%.

Several factors have turned in India’s favour. Oil prices have eased sharply on expectations of de-escalation in the Middle East after the Republicans’ sweeping defeat in the US midterm elections. The improved sentiment has also supported the rupee. Foreign investors have put about $10 billion into Indian stocks this month. Better corporate earnings, a global unwinding of AI trades and expectations that the government may cut taxes on stock market income have added to the optimism.

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Some headwinds That said, the recovery still faces macroeconomic headwinds. Brent crude remains nearly 29% above its 27 February closing level, while the rupee is still about 2.59% weaker against the dollar.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, believes the global unwinding of AI trades is beginning to work in India's favour, with capital already rotating out of AI-focused markets into Indian equities.

However, the recovery in Indian markets from the lows seen during the US-Iran tensions has largely been driven by heavyweight stocks. "Banking and IT have done well, which is why we have seen this recovery," he said.

The Nifty Bank closed 1.1% higher, hitting an all-time high on Tuesday, while the Nifty IT ended 0.9% lower.

Broadly, Agrawal expects Indian markets to sustain their recovery unless geopolitical tensions flare up again or crude oil prices rise.

Largecaps Going ahead, largecaps are likely to drive market movements. "The movement ahead will largely be driven by largecaps, and they may consolidate if the intensity of FII buying fades," he added.

According to provisional data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹4,195 crore on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net buyers, at ₹197 crore. Foreign investors have remained net buyers of Indian equities for 12 consecutive trading sessions. DIIs, however, have been net sellers over the same period, despite their purchases on Tuesday.

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Karthick Jonagadla, smallcase manager, founder and CEO of Quantace Research, remains constructive on Indian equities over the next 12-18 months. He believes “the next chapter will be harder, and potentially more rewarding”.

Nifty companies delivered 27% year-on-year profit growth in the September quarter, yet brokerages raised their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by only 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively. That gap explains why he remains constructive without expecting a broad-based rally, he said.

Jonagadla favours industrials, manufacturing, defence, pharma, auto ancillaries, premium consumer durables and select lenders. However, the market will increasingly distinguish between order books and execution, revenue growth and cash generation, and good businesses and expensive stocks, he believes.

The recovery is sustainable, said Ashwani Shami, president and chief portfolio manager at Omniscience Capital. “Despite the recent recovery, India remains in undervalued territory, and I feel there is room for a valuation rerating,” he said. He sees scope for double-digit growth in select industrials, banks and power companies, among others, backed by strong business prospects and reasonable valuations.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has gained 10% this month, the best performance among major Asian markets, according to Bloomberg data.



Major global indices, including the Nasdaq (-2.5%), S&P 500 (-1.9%), Dow Jones (-1.4%), DAX (-0.5%), Hang Seng (-0.8%), Nikkei (-1.2%) and Kospi (-2.6%), closed lower on Tuesday.



Key levels A move above Tuesday's high of 25,501 would open the way towards 25,800 in the coming sessions. Failure to break above that level could lead to an extended consolidation in the 25,000-25,500 range, said Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice-president, research, Bajaj Broking.

The Nifty has short-term support at 24,700-24,800, which is the recent breakout zone. A sustained hold above these levels would keep the short-term outlook positive, with dips offering buying opportunities, he said.

The Nifty is attempting to cross the crucial 25,500 hurdle but has yet to gather decisive momentum to close sharply higher. Overall market breadth was also weak on Tuesday, with the midcap and smallcap indices showing subdued moves, said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

“A decisive upside above 25500 levels could pull Nifty towards the next upside target of 25900-26000 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25100.”