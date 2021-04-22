Nifty recovers to end above 14,400. Here are key levels to watch in coming days

"The Nifty/Sensex has formed a bullish piercing pattern by closing above the median of the previous day, which was at 14367/47958 levels that can be found at the end of a downtrend. Based on it, our strategy should be to create long positions with between 14350/47950 and 14300/47700 levels. On the higher side, we would see the levels of 14530/48500 and 14580/48650. A close above the levels of 14580/48650 would validate the formation of bullish reversal and in that case, the Nifty/Sensex may rally to even 14850/50000 levels where it has the biggest hurdle. On the other side, 14250/47690 and 14150/47200 would be major supports. Keep a final stop loss at 14150/47200 for creating any long position. Today the market breadth was healthy and it was mainly due to renewed buying interest in Financials. The Bank-Nifty closed at the highest point of the day. The focus should be on Financials and Metal stocks."