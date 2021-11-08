Nifty regains 18,000 but analysts still remain cautious

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said: “On intraday charts, the index has formed a promising higher bottom formation and also formed long leg Hammer candlestick formation. However, the key concern is that the Nifty is still trading below 20 day SMA or below 18100. We are of the view that 18100 would be the next intraday breakout level for the day traders and above the same the uptrend momentum will continue up to 18150-18200. On the flip side, a strong support is seen near 17900, and if it slips below the same the uptrend would be vulnerable."