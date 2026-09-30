Nifty rejig: BSE in, Wipro out in index reshuffle - what lies ahead for exchange stock investors? Experts show roadmap

BSE share price slumped nearly 4% on Wednesday, 30 September, as the stock began trading on the flagship Nifty 50 index for the first time.

As part of the NSE's twice-a-year index rebalancing, implemented on Wednesday, the BSE replaced IT giant Wipro in the Nifty 50 index. As a result of this change, Wipro has been shifted to the Nifty Next 50 index.

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The Nifty 50 index rebalancing process was conducted on Tuesday, 29 September, in line with the monthly derivatives expiration.

BSE share price today opened at ₹3,138.90 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,149, and an intraday low of ₹3,075 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said BSE is trading more than 2.5% lower and remains below all key moving averages, indicating near-term weakness. He added that the stock could remain under pressure until it decisively crosses ₹3,300, while ₹2,950 is the next key support level.

Sunny Agrawal, Deputy Vice President – Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said BSE has been consolidating in the ₹3,075– ₹3,308 range since mid-September. Despite the consolidation, the stock continues to trade below its key short- and long-term moving averages, indicating a weak overall trend. The RSI remains flat, suggesting a sideways bias, while the MACD has also flattened and continues to remain below the zero line, reinforcing the subdued momentum.

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Agrawal said the ₹3,050– ₹3,060 zone is likely to act as immediate support, with a decisive break below this range potentially triggering fresh selling pressure. On the upside, the ₹3,300– ₹3,320 zone is likely to act as a key resistance.

Brokerages differ on BSE’s growth outlook and valuation Brokerages have offered divergent views on BSE, with Macquarie remaining positive on the exchange’s long-term growth prospects, while Bernstein and Nuvama Institutional Equities have flagged moderating growth and near-term earnings risks.

Macquarie maintained an Outperform view with a target price of ₹4,000, describing BSE as a challenger in a market expected to grow at a 12% CAGR. The brokerage expects BSE to deliver 16% revenue growth between FY26 and FY30, with margins moving towards 70%. While it sees Clearing and Settlement (CAS) as a near-term drag, Macquarie said the potential contribution from SOR, P/N and self-clearing remains unpriced. It values BSE at 40x FY29E EPS, citing its growth, margins, return on equity and cash-generation potential.

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In contrast, Bernstein took a more cautious view, calling BSE a “contra-call” and arguing that the strongest phase of growth may have passed. The brokerage noted that BSE benefited from strong market volumes and market-share gains during FY23–FY26, resulting in a 120% EPS CAGR. However, it expects volume growth to moderate in FY27, with earnings growth normalising to the mid-teens in FY28–FY29 as market volumes slow and market-share gains peak. Bernstein values BSE at around 32x FY28 EPS and expects potential earnings cuts to put pressure on valuations.

Nuvama Institutional Equities also turned more cautious, citing the recovery in India VIX as a key swing factor for BSE’s premium per contract and average daily premium turnover (ADPTV). It said faster adoption of CAS, deeper closing-auction liquidity, regulatory changes to CAS mechanics and stronger non-expiry participation could provide upside to its estimates.

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However, Nuvama has lowered its FY27 ADPTV estimate to around ₹186 billion, from ₹241 billion earlier, and cut its FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 6.3%/15%. It also expects consensus ADPTV estimates of ₹285 billion and ₹333 billion for FY27/FY28 to potentially be reset after Q2FY27 earnings.

The brokerage consequently cut its target price to ₹3,240 from ₹4,090 and downgraded BSE to ‘Hold’, valuing the exchange at 40x September 2027E PE, along with its 15% stake in CDSL.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.