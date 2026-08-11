Nifty Rejig: BSE to enter Nifty 50, Wipro moves to Nifty Next 50; Hitachi Energy, Polycab join Nifty 100

NSE Indices has announced a broad reshuffle of the Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 500 as part of its semi-annual review of the broad market indices. The changes will come into effect from 30 September 2026, following the close of trading on 29 September.
The most notable change will be in the Nifty 50, where BSE Ltd will replace Wipro Ltd. The inclusion will make BSE a constituent of India's benchmark equity index from 30 September.
Wipro's exclusion from the Nifty 50 will also have a cascading impact on the Nifty Next 50, as stocks in the Nifty Next 50 are selected from the reconstituted Nifty 100.
The Nifty 100 will see five stocks exit and five new constituents enter the index.
Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement and United Spirits will be excluded from the index. They will be replaced by BSE, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vodafone Idea.
The same constituent changes will also be reflected in the Nifty100 Equal Weight Index.
The Nifty Next 50 will also undergo five changes. Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement, and United Spirits will exit, while Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vodafone Idea, and Wipro will be added.
Wipro's inclusion in the Nifty Next 50 follows its removal from the Nifty 50. According to NSE Indices, the constituents of the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 are derived from the Nifty 100. Companies that are part of the reconstituted Nifty 100 but are not included in the Nifty 50 are placed in the Nifty Next 50.
The Nifty 500 will undergo a significantly broader reshuffle, with 27 stocks excluded and 27 new ones added.
Among the companies exiting the index are 3M India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bayer Cropscience, Bikaji Foods International, Blue Dart Express, Go Digit General Insurance, Indegene, Latent View Analytics, Newgen Software Technologies, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Pfizer, Saregama India, SBFC Finance, Sonata Software and Travel Food Services, among others.
The new entrants include Aether Industries, Avanti Feeds, Azad Engineering, Bagmane Prime Office REIT, Bharat Coking Coal, Black Box, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Cupid, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Fractal Analytics, INOX India, Rubicon Research, Sterlite Technologies, TD Power Systems, Thangamayil Jewellery, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Power.
The index changes are expected to trigger portfolio rebalancing by passive funds and exchange-traded funds tracking these benchmarks, potentially influencing trading volumes and liquidity in the affected stocks around the effective date.
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